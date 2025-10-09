Kingdom Rush Battles is now available as the first ever multiplayer entry in the series

Ohhh what a rush!

Kingdom Rush Battles is out now on iOS and Android

It adds a brand-new multiplayer spin on the classic tower defence franchise

Beat the odds, and make sure your opponent doesn't by combining defence and interference

The Kingdom Rush franchise has been a cornerstone of tower defence on mobile for years now. And hey, I technically used cornerstone in its original context! But now, your greatest challenge arrives with an enemy far greater than monsters or undead: other people. That's because Kingdom Rush Battles has finally hit iOS and Android!

The very first multiplayer entry in the series, Kingdom Rush Battles, takes on the competitive tower defence format. That means your mission is twofold, as you'll need to outlast the encroaching enemies while ensuring that your opponent loses as well.

To do so, you'll have access to a variety of abilities we've outlined in our ranking of the best Kingdom Rush Battles boosters. You'll also be able to affect them with your own troops, such as raining down goblins or fireballs to sabotage their defensive efforts.

The two towers

Kingdom Rush Battles also boasts the usual mechanics you'd expect. Be it a variety of towers or heroes to lead your forces. Either way, the biggest twist here is that of the multiplayer aspect. And if you're intent on digging into that, you'll find that there's new strategic depths with various spells and new maps, as well as seasonal rewards for those duking it out in ranked.

Kingdom Rush has never been lax as far as fun goes. But I think the addition of multiplayer will be a real make or break moment whether you're a fan of the series or a newcomer. But even if you're sceptical about adding other players into the mix, it's well worth jumping in and having a go.

And if you're looking to keep up with new releases, we regularly rank the best. Check out our latest entry in the top five new mobile games to try this week for some of our favourite picks!