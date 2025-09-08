Lucky Hunter: Auto Battler offers a mix of roguelike deckbuilder and merge puzzler on iOS

Do you feel lucky, punk?

Lucky Hunter: Auto Battler mixes deckbuilder, roguelike and RPG, out now on iOS

Take on enemies and take them out before they become more powerful

Each hunt is different as you explore and grow stronger

If you've been looking for a mixture of roguelite deckbuilder, merge puzzler and RPG, well, first of all, how prescient are you? And second of all, you're very much in luck! Because Lucky Hunter: Auto Battler has finally made the jump from PC to mobile in all its cutesy glory.

The essential mechanics of Lucky Hunter: Auto Battler are those of combining deckbuilding with merging. You'll travel through randomised adventures and dive into battles where your deck is automatically played. From there, it's a matter of merging your given items and (hopefully) taking down the enemy in the process.

The decks in question contain over 100 pieces and 100 relics to choose from. With triple pieces automatically merging, it's all about coming up with the best deck combination for your adventure. Each hunt you'll take on is entirely randomised, with all manner of enemies to cleave your way through.

Swing and a hit

Naturally, there are elements of meta progression here, as whether or not you succeed or fail in your hunts, you'll slowly accrue new items to help you progress. Battles are not a simple matter of grinding your way through enemies either, as you'll be challenged by their constantly growing aggression and damage.

While Lucky Hunter may not be quite as much of a game-changer as something like Tower Dominion, it's undoubtedly got enough of a fresh spin on the genre to be worth a look. And with its cutesy world and characters, it's a very welcoming way to get your butt kicked by hardcore roguelite action.

