Mythic Legends is now available for pre-registration in the US for Android users

Departing from its traditionally casual roots, Outfit7 has just announced that Android users in the US can now pre-register for its brand new action-packed strategy title; Mythic Legends.

It's been almost 9 months since we first covered Mythic Legends, which thoroughly impressed us when it soft launched last summer. Its mix of epic battles and dramatic visuals, as well as its unique spin on the auto chess formula, made for a highly entertaining experience; one that was made all the more tantalising thanks to the game’s staggering range of Champions to collect.

Xinyu Qian, CEO of Outfit7, recently stated that the mission of Mythic Legends has been “to open up a brand new world of action and adventure for players” that promises to do “things that no other game in the genre is doing , and all in such an exciting, compelling way that’s easy to learn, but hard to master.”

Mythic Legends’ unique mix of RPG, auto chess, and strategy elements combined for an enthralling experience during our first playthrough, so we’ll be eager to revisit the game again when it finally launches worldwide for iOS and Android next month.

In the meantime, Android users can look forward to getting their Mythic Legends experience off to a perfect start by receiving a Mythic Booster Pack upon its release. All that’s required is to pre-register for the strategy RPG, which you can do right now via the Google Play Store.