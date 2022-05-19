Mythic Legends is Outfit7's stunning new strategy RPG that's now available worldwide for iOS and Android

Preferred Partner Feature

Hyper Dot Studios and Outfit7 have officially announced the worldwide release of Mythic Legends, letting players experience an exhilarating new strategy RPG on mobile. Featuring action-packed battles, epic Legends and Champions and a rewarding progression system, the game combines elements of well-loved genres into one gorgeous on-the-go package.

In particular, Mythic Legends takes the best features of RPGs, strategy games, auto chess and mobile RTS games to craft an entirely new experience on mobile. Players can build powerful armies and strategise the best battle formations to dominate the Battle Board. They'll also have to maximise their fighters' abilities as they unlock Champions and Legends along the way.

“Mythic Legends is unlike anything we’ve ever created - or that’s existed on the mobile platform,” says Xinyu Qian, CEO of Outfit7. “Strategy games can sometimes feel daunting to get into, especially if you’re unfamiliar with the genre. But Mythic Legends encourages you to learn, offering a powerfully fun gameplay experience that’s packed with rewards and challenges. You can have a minute of action, or settle in and play for hours, optimizing the synergies of your fighters, dominating the Battle Board, and rising through the ranks.”

If you're keen on giving the game a go, you can download Mythic Legends on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices.