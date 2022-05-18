Mythic Legends Guide - 10 tips and tricks you need to know
Breaking the mould from traditional auto chess battlers, Outfit7’s latest strategy game - released in partnership with Hyperdot Studios - brings a fresh take on the genre through its mix of Dota Underlords style auto battling, RPG style character progression, and fast-paced, easy to play matches.
Players are tasked with recruiting a Legend and assembling a team of Champions to deploy in fierce arena battles with players around the world. The sheer number of characters, powers, and items available to choose from is both impressive and, for a newcomer, quite challenging. But, thanks to some sage advice from the gladiator trainers at Outfit7, we’ve put together the following guide to help you out.
So here are 10 tips and tricks to get your Mythic Legends journey off to a legendary start.
1
Check your opponent’s team before battle
Before entering battle, always make sure to check your opponents power rating (the value displayed next to the red fist under your opponents info box). This value indicates how powerful their deployed team is overall, so, by comparing it to your own power rating (displayed next to the green fist above your name) you’ll get an idea of who holds the edge in battle.
This number by no means guarantees who will win though. There are plenty of strategic factors that those ratings can’t take into account, which is why you should always tap on your opponent’s info box, and take a closer look at their formation.
Studying your opponents' Champions and their formation will tell you a lot about how they’ll fight, and will in turn help you determine where their strengths and weaknesses lie.
2
Always be ready to adapt your team and strategy
There are so many strategic variables at play in Mythic Legends that it seldom pays to stick to the same Champions and formation. This is why you should always check your opponent’s team ahead of battle and adapt accordingly. If your opponent has undefended ranged units, for example, you should deploy Assassins (unless your opponent has melee units lined up against the back wall, in which case you definitely shouldn’t). Experiment with different formations and combinations of Champions, synergies, and Artifacts to see what works best.
3
Protect your ranged units
While it can be effective to deploy units of only melee fighters, most formations will include at least one ranged unit and, unless you’re deliberately using them as bait, it’s vitally important to defend them. You can position them behind melee units, preferably Knights, to protect them (at least at first) from frontal assaults. You can also position your ranged units along the back wall, or even in the rear corners of the Battle Board. This is especially effective when your opponent’s ranged units have shorter ranges than yours.
It’s also wise to deploy a melee unit or two alongside, or even behind, your ranged units to protect against Assassins., Just don’t leave space behind those melee units because the Assassins will use it for a lethal backstab.
4
Maximise your synergies
Synergies are the bonuses you get for deploying multiple Champions of the same Origin or Class, and they can make a big difference to the outcome of battle. Like everything else in Mythic Legends, the way you use synergies will depend on your play style, so it’s worth experimenting with different combinations. Usually though, a level 2 synergy is more than twice as good as a level 1, and a level 3 is twice as good as a level 2. This means that it’s generally best to select one or two synergies to fill up in order to get the best bonus value from your Champions.
5
The best Champions are usually the rarest
While a lot does depend on your strategy and play style, it’s generally true that the rarer the Champion, the more powerful it is. So a level 5 Mythic Champion will usually be more useful than a level 6 Common one, for example. Mythic and Legendary Champions are usually better because of their powerful special abilities though, so understanding how their abilities work is vital for maximising their effectiveness in battle.
6
Always review the Battle Stats
Post-battle Stats reveal how each Champion and Legend performed during battle. These can be viewed by tapping on the little green button on the battle results screen. Notice that there are three tabs on the Battle Stats screen: Damage (how much Damage they inflicted during the battle); Received (how much Damage they received); and Healing (how much Damage they healed). This screen is particularly useful when you lose, because it helps you identify which of your Champions are under-performing, and which enemy Champions are most effective against you.
7
Choose your Artifacts carefully
In Mythic Legends, there is no single Artifact that trumps the rest. The best choice of Artifact will always depend on the situation where it's being used. For example, Artifacts that offer a bonus to a specific Origin or Class are very useful if you plan to use multiple Champions of that Origin or Class. But if you’re the kind of player who switches Champions from battle to battle, you’ll probably want to avoid Artifacts that only benefit certain Champions.
Also note that, whilst higher star rated Artifacts are more powerful than lesser ratings, lower rated Artifacts can be levelled up. Artifacts also level up in a similar way to synergies, so a three-star Artifact is exponentially more powerful than a one-star Artifact. So take into account that it can be better to pick a one-star Artifact and level it up, rather than going for the three-star ones every time.
8
Focus on beating the strongest players
In a Mythic Legends Tournament you’ll face up to seven different opponents, and it’s unlikely that you’ll be able to beat all of them every time. So don’t try to. Instead, pay attention to which opponents are winning their matches early on, identify their strengths and weaknesses as best you can, and then gear all of your decisions towards beating them. They’re the ones who’ll still be standing at the end of the Tournament, after all, so they’re the ones you’ll probably have to beat consistently if you want to come out on top.
9
Rack up your Prestige points every day
Mythic Legends is pretty generous with the rewards it gives you just for playing; the more you play, the more free stuff you get. Tap on the shield icon to the right of the “Battle” button to check your Prestige points. You get rewards – including Gems, Coins, Legends, and Champions – for earning up to 100 Prestige points each day, which usually means playing four or five Tournaments, depending on how highly you rank in each.
10
Origins unlocked later are better
Prestige doesn’t just earn you daily rewards, it also advances you through the leagues of Mythic Legends. Tap the button in the bottom-right corner to check your overall progress and to see what milestone rewards you have coming up. The most important milestones are the new leagues, each of which unlocks a new arena, a new Legend, and a new Origin, which is made up of several new Champions. When you first obtain them, those new Champions will be low level and weak, and you might be tempted to simply stick with your higher-level Champions, but don’t. The Origins unlocked later in the game are generally made up of better Champions, so it’s worth levelling at least some of them up and experimenting with new combinations, formations, and synergies.