My Talking Tom Friends unveils its celebration of friendship in time for National Best Friends Day

Preferred Partner Feature

Celebrate National Best Friends Day with your favourite My Talking Tom characters

Start filling up an exclusive sticker album showing off the gang's friendship

Complete images to earn cool rewards like new furniture and outfits

Now that we’re marching further and further into the warm and sunny months, you might be thinking this is the best time to go out and have some fun with friends. Well, that aligns perfectly with National Best Friends Day which lands on June 8th, and to commemorate, My Talking Tom Friends has released its own celebration of all friends, virtual and real alike.

My Talking Tom Friends brings together all the beloved characters from the Talking Tom & Friends universe, such as Talking Hank, Talking Becca, and Talking Angela. Players can engage with the fun-loving friends through mini-games and exploration, and simply by taking care of them.

For National Best Friends Day, Outfit7 has released an exclusive sticker album that can be filled from now up until June 13th. It features eight images of your favourite characters showcasing highlights from the Talking Tom & Friends gang’s years of friendship.

To collect all of these stickers, all you need to do is play the game and have some fun. There are tons of activities to try out. Going on bus trips, exploring the house and backyard, and spinning the wheel of fortune, to name but few. Each of the images is made up of two or more stickers, so there are lots to collect.

And completing each image unlocks an in-game reward. Players will unlock unique goodies like the rock and roll outfit and movie star dress, some cool new furniture with which to upgrade the house, and some new gardening accessories to enjoy in the garden.

Remember, this event only runs until June 13th, so don’t miss out. Log in, have some fun, and celebrate the occasion with My Talking Tom Friends.