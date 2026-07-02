My Talking Tom 2 gets a dungeon crawler in the Spooky Quest update

Preferred Partner Feature

Heading underground

Explore a brand-new underground adventure

Unlock themed outfits, collectibles, and upgrades

Dodge enemies and hazards in the pursuit of rewards

Outfit7 is bringing you a completely new way of experiencing My Talking Tom 2 with the introduction of the dungeon crawler adventure: Spooky Quest. Set beneath Talking Tom's street, the update sees players explore underground caves, search for treasure, and recover lost belongings for Tom's pet pals.

Three new Worlds to Explore

So, what will you find down there? After stumbling upon an elevator leading beneath Talking Tom’s house you’ll head through the Basement—an introductory zone filled with hidden corners and secrets—before proceeding into the Crystal Cave. Here, players can progress through more than 150 levels, earning Spooky Currency to unlock rewards and upgrades along the way.

From there you’ll enter the final zone, the Lava Cave, which introduces tougher enemies, environmental hazards, and greater challenges, alongside some of the update's most valuable rewards.

New Outfits and Rewards

Spooky New Enemies

As mentioned, during each expedition you’ll earn Spooky Currency which can be spent on a selection of themed outfits and collectibles. And in case you need a little assistance mid-run, the currency can also be spent on temporary buffs and power-ups, while over at the hub you can invest in permanent upgrades like increased max-life, better mining gear, and faster movement to aid Talking Tom in his descent.The caves are home to several new enemy types, including rats, snakes, hostile fish, and ghosts. You’ll also need to avoid environmental hazards such as falling crates, slime pits, collapsing structures, and pools of lava, making careful movement and timing key to progressing further underground.

With new areas to discover, progression systems to master, and plenty of rewards to unlock, Spooky Quest introduces one of the game's largest gameplay expansions to date.

Spooky Quest is available to explore right now in My Talking Tom 2, which is free to download from the App Store and Google Play.