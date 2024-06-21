Complete guide to Ethereal Workshop - My Singing Monsters
At present, there are twelve distinct Monsters inhabiting the Ethereal Workshop. But there's much more info you'll need...
| My Singing Monsters
My Singing Monsters offers a unique twist on the traditional city-builder genre. Rather than constructing buildings, the focus is on breeding and hatching monsters. While there are buildings to construct, the primary focus of it lies in creating new monsters to inhabit your island, which will then serenade you with their songs.
There’s the usual list of quests to complete, until the establishment of the workshop, where the colossal Zorroe brought to life Triple-Quad Element Ethereals using the strange powerful Meebs. The goal? To orchestrate a symphony of synthetic sounds befitting the workshop’s reputation.
So, this is where it becomes complex, but no worries, as we will break down the special structures and the list of creatures needed for the craft. Let’s jump into it.
Attunement
To start acquiring more monsters, you need to attune Meebs. They’re a special type of critter capable of absorbing the energies of each Ethereal element. With the Basic Castle, 10 Meebs are available, with more becoming available for each Castle upgrade.
How it works? Meebs gets attuned at the Attunement Structure by wandering to different Mirror Islands. However, the great thing is that Mirror Islands don’t need unlocking or purchasing to attune Meebs. To attune a Meeb, simply select one from the right side of the Structure's GUI and then select a destination Island to travel to. You can even switch a Meeb from one element to another during attunement.
Synthesis
Once you have attuned a sufficient number of Meebs, the Synthesizer will become available to use. Choose the elemental Meebs that match the elements of the Monster you wish to create. For example, to synthesize a Yooreek, which requires Plasma, Shadow, and Mech elements, you’ll need Meebs attuned to each of these specific elements: Plasma, Shadow, and Mech.
Every element introduced will affect the stability gauge. The closer it is to the green side, the more stable the combination will be; conversely, the nearer it is to the red side, the more unstable it becomes. Each element has a different level of instability which you can see in the table shown below.
The Synthesizer can be enhanced through several upgrades: first to the Refined Synthesizer for 10,000 Shards, then to the Hyper-Refined Synthesizer for 20,000 Shards, and finally to the Super-Hyper-Refined Synthesizer for 30,000 Shards. These advanced upgrades enable the synthesis of Quad-Element Ethereals.
Indigenous Monsters
The Monsters of Ethereal Workshop are of the Mech, Shadow, Plasma, Poison, and Crystal elements. At present, there are twelve distinct Monsters inhabiting the Ethereal Workshop. Below is a list of these Monsters, each classified by their respective element.
|Monsters
|Level Available
|Beds Required
|Buying Price
|Selling Price
|Synthesis Time
|Elements
|Wave Added
|Meebkin
|19
|15
|1,600 Diamonds
|225 Shards
|One day and six hours
|Plasma + Shadow + Crystal Elements
|Wave 1
|Yooreek
|19
|15
|1,500 Diamonds
|200 Shards
|One day and six hours
|Plasma + Shadow + Mech Elements
|Wave 1
|Blarret
|19
|15
|1,700 Diamonds
|250 Shards
|One day and six hours
|Plasma + Shadow + Poison Elements
|Wave 1
|Gaddzooks
|19
|15
|1,800 Diamonds
|275 Shards
|One day and six hours
|Plasma + Mech + Crystal Elements
|Wave 1
|Auglur
|19
|15
|1,900 Diamonds
|300 Shards
|One day and six hours
|Plasma + Mech + Poison Elements
|Wave 1
|Flasque
|19
|15
|2,000 Diamonds
|325 Shards
|One day and six hours
|Plasma + Crystal + Poison Elements
|Wave 2
|Nitebear
|19
|15
|2,100 Diamonds
|350 Shards
|One day and six hours
|Shadow + Mech + Crystal Elements
|Wave 2
|Piplash
|19
|15
|2,200 Diamonds
|375 Shards
|One day and six hours
|Shadow + Mech + Poison Elements
|Wave 3
|X'rt
|19
|15
|2,300 Diamonds
|400 Shards
|One day and six hours
|Shadow + Crystal + Poison Elements
|Wave 4
|Whail
|19
|20
|3,000 Diamonds
|750 Shards
|One day and 18 hours
|Plasma + Shadow + Mech + Crystal Elements
|Wave 2
|Vhenshun
|19
|20
|3,100 Diamonds
|750 Shards
|One day and 18 hours
|Plasma + Shadow + Mech + Poison Elements
|Wave 3
|Pentumbra
|19
|20
|3,200 Diamonds
|750 Shards
|One day and 18 hours
|Plasma + Shadow + Crystal + Poison Elements
|Wave 4
Synthesis Combinations
Monsters can be synthesized by merging three (or more) Meebs that share the same elements. Since each Monster has a distinct elemental configuration, each one will require a different set of Meebs combinations to make it. Unstable combinations may result in a high risk of failure.
|Monster
|Synthesis Time
|Combination
|Meebkin
|
Success: one day and six hours
Fail: ten hours
|Plasma + Shadow + Crystal Meebs
|Yooreek
|
Success: one day and six hours
Fail: ten hours
|Plasma + Shadow + Mech Meebs
|Blarret
|
Success: one day and six hours
Fail: ten hours
|Plasma + Shadow + Poison Meebs
|Gaddzooks
|
Success: one day and six hours
Fail: ten hours
|Plasma + Mech + Crystal Meebs
|Auglur
|
Success: one day and six hours
Fail: ten hours
|Plasma + Mech + Poison Meebs
|Flasque
|
Success: one day and six hours
Fail: ten hours
|Plasma + Crystal + Poison Meebs
|Nitebear
|
Success: one day and six hours
Fail: ten hours
|Shadow + Mech + Crystal Meebs
|Piplash
|
Success: one day and six hours
Fail: ten hours
|Shadow + Mech + Poison Meebs
|X'rt
|
Success: one day and six hours
Fail: ten hours
|Shadow + Crystal + Poison Meebs
|Whail
|
Success: one day and 18 hours
Fail: 17 hours
|Plasma + Shadow + Mech + Meebs
|Vhenshun
|
Success: one day and 18 hours
Fail:17 hours
|Plasma + Shadow + Mech + Poison Meebs
|Pentumbra
|
Success: one day and 18 hours
Fail: 17 hours
|Plasma + Shadow + Crystal + Poison Meebs
Castle
To be placed on an Island, each Monster needs a certain number of beds. In the Ethereal Workshop, Triple-Element Ethereals require fifteen beds, while Quad-Element Ethereals need twenty beds.
The Ethereal Workshop Castle, along with its upgrades, provides a significantly higher number of beds to accommodate the larger space required by Ethereal Monsters. Additionally, upgrading the Castle allows for more Meebs to be attuned within the Attunement Structure.
The table shown below summarizes the Castle Upgrades and their perks:
|Castle
|Cost
|Time
|Experience
|Beds
|Meebs
|Basic Castle
|Free
|N/A
|N/A
|100
|10
|Modest Castle
|2,000 Shards
|Five hours
|375 Experience
|150
|11
|Comfortable Castle
|4,000 Shards
|Ten hours
|750 Experience
|225
|13
|Spacious Castle
|8,000 Shards
|15 hours
|3,750 Experience
|325
|16
That’s all, folks, for the My Singing Monsters Ethereal Workshop guide. Be careful, though: the song that you carefully craft as you gain access to new monsters is ruddy addictive, and it's bound to get stuck in your head for at least a few days, like a sugar-coated crack you just can’t quit.