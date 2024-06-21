Complete guide to Ethereal Workshop - My Singing Monsters

At present, there are twelve distinct Monsters inhabiting the Ethereal Workshop. But there's much more info you'll need...

My Singing Monsters offers a unique twist on the traditional city-builder genre. Rather than constructing buildings, the focus is on breeding and hatching monsters. While there are buildings to construct, the primary focus of it lies in creating new monsters to inhabit your island, which will then serenade you with their songs.

There’s the usual list of quests to complete, until the establishment of the workshop, where the colossal Zorroe brought to life Triple-Quad Element Ethereals using the strange powerful Meebs. The goal? To orchestrate a symphony of synthetic sounds befitting the workshop’s reputation.

So, this is where it becomes complex, but no worries, as we will break down the special structures and the list of creatures needed for the craft. Let’s jump into it.

Attunement

To start acquiring more monsters, you need to attune Meebs. They’re a special type of critter capable of absorbing the energies of each Ethereal element. With the Basic Castle, 10 Meebs are available, with more becoming available for each Castle upgrade.

How it works? Meebs gets attuned at the Attunement Structure by wandering to different Mirror Islands. However, the great thing is that Mirror Islands don’t need unlocking or purchasing to attune Meebs. To attune a Meeb, simply select one from the right side of the Structure's GUI and then select a destination Island to travel to. You can even switch a Meeb from one element to another during attunement.

Synthesis

Once you have attuned a sufficient number of Meebs, the Synthesizer will become available to use. Choose the elemental Meebs that match the elements of the Monster you wish to create. For example, to synthesize a Yooreek, which requires Plasma, Shadow, and Mech elements, you’ll need Meebs attuned to each of these specific elements: Plasma, Shadow, and Mech.

Every element introduced will affect the stability gauge. The closer it is to the green side, the more stable the combination will be; conversely, the nearer it is to the red side, the more unstable it becomes. Each element has a different level of instability which you can see in the table shown below.



The Synthesizer can be enhanced through several upgrades: first to the Refined Synthesizer for 10,000 Shards, then to the Hyper-Refined Synthesizer for 20,000 Shards, and finally to the Super-Hyper-Refined Synthesizer for 30,000 Shards. These advanced upgrades enable the synthesis of Quad-Element Ethereals.

Indigenous Monsters

The Monsters of Ethereal Workshop are of the Mech, Shadow, Plasma, Poison, and Crystal elements. At present, there are twelve distinct Monsters inhabiting the Ethereal Workshop. Below is a list of these Monsters, each classified by their respective element.

Monsters Level Available Beds Required Buying Price Selling Price Synthesis Time Elements Wave Added Meebkin 19 15 1,600 Diamonds 225 Shards One day and six hours Plasma + Shadow + Crystal Elements Wave 1 Yooreek 19 15 1,500 Diamonds 200 Shards One day and six hours Plasma + Shadow + Mech Elements Wave 1 Blarret 19 15 1,700 Diamonds 250 Shards One day and six hours Plasma + Shadow + Poison Elements Wave 1 Gaddzooks 19 15 1,800 Diamonds 275 Shards One day and six hours Plasma + Mech + Crystal Elements Wave 1 Auglur 19 15 1,900 Diamonds 300 Shards One day and six hours Plasma + Mech + Poison Elements Wave 1 Flasque 19 15 2,000 Diamonds 325 Shards One day and six hours Plasma + Crystal + Poison Elements Wave 2 Nitebear 19 15 2,100 Diamonds 350 Shards One day and six hours Shadow + Mech + Crystal Elements Wave 2 Piplash 19 15 2,200 Diamonds 375 Shards One day and six hours Shadow + Mech + Poison Elements Wave 3 X'rt 19 15 2,300 Diamonds 400 Shards One day and six hours Shadow + Crystal + Poison Elements Wave 4 Whail 19 20 3,000 Diamonds 750 Shards One day and 18 hours Plasma + Shadow + Mech + Crystal Elements Wave 2 Vhenshun 19 20 3,100 Diamonds 750 Shards One day and 18 hours Plasma + Shadow + Mech + Poison Elements Wave 3 Pentumbra 19 20 3,200 Diamonds 750 Shards One day and 18 hours Plasma + Shadow + Crystal + Poison Elements Wave 4

Synthesis Combinations

Monsters can be synthesized by merging three (or more) Meebs that share the same elements. Since each Monster has a distinct elemental configuration, each one will require a different set of Meebs combinations to make it. Unstable combinations may result in a high risk of failure.

Monster Synthesis Time Combination Meebkin Success: one day and six hours Fail: ten hours Plasma + Shadow + Crystal Meebs Yooreek Success: one day and six hours Fail: ten hours Plasma + Shadow + Mech Meebs Blarret Success: one day and six hours Fail: ten hours Plasma + Shadow + Poison Meebs Gaddzooks Success: one day and six hours Fail: ten hours Plasma + Mech + Crystal Meebs Auglur Success: one day and six hours Fail: ten hours Plasma + Mech + Poison Meebs Flasque Success: one day and six hours Fail: ten hours Plasma + Crystal + Poison Meebs Nitebear Success: one day and six hours Fail: ten hours Shadow + Mech + Crystal Meebs Piplash Success: one day and six hours Fail: ten hours Shadow + Mech + Poison Meebs X'rt Success: one day and six hours Fail: ten hours Shadow + Crystal + Poison Meebs Whail Success: one day and 18 hours Fail: 17 hours Plasma + Shadow + Mech + Meebs Vhenshun Success: one day and 18 hours Fail:17 hours Plasma + Shadow + Mech + Poison Meebs Pentumbra Success: one day and 18 hours Fail: 17 hours Plasma + Shadow + Crystal + Poison Meebs

Castle

To be placed on an Island, each Monster needs a certain number of beds. In the Ethereal Workshop, Triple-Element Ethereals require fifteen beds, while Quad-Element Ethereals need twenty beds.

The Ethereal Workshop Castle, along with its upgrades, provides a significantly higher number of beds to accommodate the larger space required by Ethereal Monsters. Additionally, upgrading the Castle allows for more Meebs to be attuned within the Attunement Structure.

The table shown below summarizes the Castle Upgrades and their perks:

Castle Cost Time Experience Beds Meebs Basic Castle Free N/A N/A 100 10 Modest Castle 2,000 Shards Five hours 375 Experience 150 11 Comfortable Castle 4,000 Shards Ten hours 750 Experience 225 13 Spacious Castle 8,000 Shards 15 hours 3,750 Experience 325 16

That’s all, folks, for the My Singing Monsters Ethereal Workshop guide. Be careful, though: the song that you carefully craft as you gain access to new monsters is ruddy addictive, and it's bound to get stuck in your head for at least a few days, like a sugar-coated crack you just can’t quit.