Make friends and light torches with My Singing Monsters friend codes

If you’re a fan of rhythm games you’ve likely heard of My Singing Monsters, in which you collect hundreds of musically talented creatures to create harmonious tunes. As you collect monsters and unlock new islands it’s nice to have friends by your side. You can add any other player to your friends' list, however, to do so you’ll first need their friend code.

Each friend code is unique and entering a friend code in-game automatically adds the player to your friends list, unless, of course, their friends list is full. Friends are useful in My Singing Monsters for two reasons: lighting torches and receiving keys. Your friends can light your torches each day, which increases your chance of breeding special monsters. Additionally, friends can give each other keys, which you can use to unlock special monsters called Dipsters.

Friend codes for My Singing Monsters that you can use

1053829572FG

25311221JN

92471194MC

7237038EC

96427830NI

88944889NN

1052399008IM

1029929927KN

82310250LE

92471194MC

1052495952FC

1050572673DF

1028137576jc

1053659433KL

1049056009EL

89853772KE

1053829438MC

1054005325BB

1052695536HC

23363322LM

1039283340DC

1052695665KH

1031597316KE

89997179BD

1027751187HL

78153130AK

1045021514IG

1049035618NE

1039448797BB

80171099FL

1015373695FH

101438543GF

1041594721ID

1023102938GC

1033127560KM

1033577283EJ

1004395294JA

1025116048BG

85750966DA

1054166525AD

1049353666IC

1050333465ED

The My Singing Monsters Universe

From Big Blue Bubble Inc ., My Singing Monsters continues to be one of the most beloved music games despite releasing all the way back in 2012. Currently, the highest-grossing music game on Google Play, My Singing Monsters is available to download for Android and iOS. You can learn how to breed specific monsters and more by checking out the game’s wiki site.

As you play, you'll unlock and decorate new worlds and breed many adorable, musically inclined monsters. Since its launch, the developer has released several related titles, including My Singing Monsters: Dawn of Fire and My Singing Monsters: Thumpies. Bear in mind that friend codes that while My Singing Monsters: Dawn of Fire also uses friend codes they are exclusive to the title and can’t be used to gain friends in My Singing Monsters.

How to enter a friend code

Entering a friend code in My Singing Monsters is rather straightforward. Simply tap the Friend button in the lower right-hand corner. Once you do, you'll be able to view your friend code and see your friends list. From there, tap on Invite Friends, then tap Add via Friend Code. A text box will pop up. Just type in the friend code of your choice to add the player to your friend list.

Taking the time to share your friend code can be incredibly advantageous as having more friends means that more of your torches can be lit and increases the number of keys you can receive. So, be sure to share your friend code in the comments below to quickly fill your friend list.

