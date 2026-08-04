Cat Mafia: Idle Tycoon Games is perfect if you never had the makings of a Varsity athlete

Cat Mafia offers idle tycoon management with feline fiends

Manage your crime syndicate, assign your cat capos and build your illicit empire

Take on the challenge of becoming the biggest don, with cute cats

For whatever reason, we let cats get away with a lot. Be that tearing apart beloved furniture or pooping where they really shouldn't, these felines have our hearts in a death grip for some reason. And in Cat Mafia: Idle Tycoon Games, that seems to be surprisingly literal.

Available on iOS and Android, Cat Mafia is an idle tycoon sim that sees you (as you might guess) running your own organised crime syndicate comprised entirely of cats! You'll expand in typical mafia fashion, block by block and building up various illicit enterprises to keep bringing in the green.

He enjoyed lasagna and hated Mondays is what he did, and in this house Garfield is a feline hero; end of story!

In terms of gameplay, it doesn't look as if Cat Mafia is much to write home about. From what I've seen, you're essentially making upgrades, assigning cats and growing from there. Not particularly my cup of tea, but I can certainly see the appeal for fans of the genre.

Of course, the real selling point is the cute cats. And while the somewhat AI-looking art for the announcement post on Google Play did have me worried, I don't think that crops up in the game itself. Well, at least from what I've seen.

So, if you're a fan of felines and you let your cat run a drug lab out of your home (hey, it has to have happened to someone), then you can relive your poor decisions by checking out Cat Mafia today on iOS and Android!

And in the meantime, if you want to hone your strategic skills further, you can try some of the other great options on mobile by checking in on our list of the best strategy games on Android! That's where we've ranked some of our favourite picks you can try right now.