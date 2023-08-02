My Cat Club is a new cosy pet sim that's out now on iOS and Android

PikPok has announced the official launch of My Cat Club, letting players get their hands on a cosy virtual pet sim on iOS and Android. In particular, you'll be able to nurture and play with a variety of cat breeds, then take photos as you snuggle up with them in their dream home.

In My Cat Club, you can look forward to adopting cuddly cat companions and showering them with TLC as they grow from kittens to adults. These furry feline friends will also have their very own personality types, along with a family tree you can tinker around with to make your cat family flourish. Of course, you can also decorate your pets' homes with different furniture pieces and backgrounds to suit their quirky characters best.

“My Cat Club is an exciting new release for PikPok,” says Mario Wynands, CEO of PikPok. “We wanted to create a game where players can relax, progress through the story at their own pace, and also just enjoy time with their cats. We’ve worked hard to ensure that there are plenty of opportunities for customisation - from choosing your home’s furniture, and curating your cat family, to collecting and adding stickers to your photos. I think people will love meeting their new furry companions and creating lasting memories with them.”

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can do so by downloading My Cat Club on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.