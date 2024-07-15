Mount Everest Story is a new team-management game that lets you conquer the famous peak

Avoid certain death on the world's deadliest mountain

Mount Everest is one of the most harsh and forbidding peaks on the planet

But you don't need to risk life and limb to climb it in new game Mount Everest Story

This challenging but fair game lets you take on the world's highest peak

When it comes to mountaineering, no peak is as well-known, or perhaps as infamous, as Mount Everest. This stratospheric challenge attracts thousands of climbers from all over the world, amateur and practised alike. And now you too can attempt to conquer the peak in the palm of your hand with Mount Everest Story.

This recently-released game from independent studio Jabatoa offers intense team-management gameplay that has you organise a rush to the peak. In your way are the hundreds of meters of snow, ice, sheer rock face and of course the infamous inclement weather that plagues the peak.

Of course, no matter how many people may have made the summit in the past, you should remember that Everest does not forgive mistakes. So be sure to keep your team well-rested and well-equipped, because one wrong move could spell disaster for one or all of them.

While team-management games are nothing new, we have to admit we haven't seen a mountaineering one before. This is especially odd given how enthralling Everest and the numerous expeditions to the top have been. With Mount Everest Story you don't have to worry about joining the throng of wannabe mountaineers littering the peak, figuratively and literally, and instead take your time with a demanding but fair experience right in the palm of your hand.

You can find Mount Everest Story on Google Play and the iOS App Store right now!

