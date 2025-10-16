Mortal Kombat Mobile introduces Nightmare Ghostface and MKII Movie Kitana as its latest characters

Mor-tal KOMBAT!

Mortal Kombat Mobile is bringing in none other than Ghostface for its new season

MKII Movie Kitana also debuts in November

You can play Kitana early with the new Kombat Pass

Out of all the fighting series out there, I'd say Mortal Kombat is the one which has the wackiest guest characters. There's been good, bad, and the just plain odd, but there've been plenty of them. Now, Mortal Kombat Mobile is expanding its own roster with the addition of Ghostface.

Originating from Wes Craven's hit self-aware slasher, Scream, Ghostface has seen many people don the mask. But Nightmare Ghostface is a powerful Diamond character and the latest member of the Nightmare team to join. You'll be able to swap in another Ghostface partner mid-fight, building Ghostspirit stacks to activate manic mode.

And if allies are about to be defeated, Ghostface can jump in with his Death Save ability to assist, triggering it up to three times if running a full nightmare team. But Ghostface isn't the only character from the movies jumping into MK Mobile this Halloween season.

Sca-ree

If you want to find out who's in line next to feature on our Mortal Kombat mobile tier list , then it's none other than MK II Movie Kitana. As you might expect, this version of her originates from the films and serves as a Diamond Outworld / Martial Artist that drains their enemy's power.

Kitana even comes with her own new Extra Attack minigame, letting you time your strikes for extra damage, effects and the ability to block buffs. Kitana is set to arrive on November 12th for all players and will be available in early access through the Kombat Pass: Season of Screams if you want to try her out early.

