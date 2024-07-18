Mortal Kombat Mobile brings in iconic Image anti-hero Spawn

One of Todd McFarlane's most well-known creations

Mortal Kombat Mobile sees the return of iconic guest character Spawn

The McFarlane-created anti-hero comes based on his Mortal Kombat 11 version

He'll be joined soon by MK1 version Kenshi, and comes with three new Friendships and a Brutality

Mortal Kombat Mobile the, well, mobile version of Mortal Kombat, is set to receive its first guest character. And this latest addition to the cast is a major one, as Todd McFarlane's iconic anti-hero Spawn joins the roster of Mortal Kombat Mobile, joined by series regular Kenshi in his MK1 form.

Spawn, real name Al Simmons, is a murdered soldier who makes a deal with the Devil to return to Earth as an anti-heroic vigilante. Gifted with dangerous supernatural powers, he may also just be the one to bring about the Apocalypse.

Created during the nineties (well, technically earlier but first published then) Spawn is the creation of Todd McFarlane and one of Image's flagship characters, at least at the time. He's also a hotly-requested guest character for Mortal Kombat and first appeared in the series back in Mortal Kombat 11.

Joining the roster alongside a new version of Kenshi, while series fans may turn up their nose at a mobile version of their beloved fighting game there's sure to be a significant number of Spawn and MK fans who are glad to see this dark anti-hero make his return.

Based on his Mortal Kombat 11 incarnation, Spawn is available in-game right now for Mortal Kombat Mobile. The update also comes with three new Friendship finishers and one Brutality, alongside the new Hellspawn dungeons for your fighters to battle their way through! Get it on the iOS App Store and Google Play now!

As for other games, we feel are worth a play, it wouldn't be us if we didn't point you to our extensive list of the best mobile games of 2024 (so far). And over on the features side, we've got the latest entry in our regular feature of the top five new mobile games to try this week!