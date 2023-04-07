Monster Strike, the popular Japan-exclusive pinball gacha RPG, hosts a collaboration with the anime series Kaguya-sama: Love is War!

The popular Japan-exclusive pinball-like gacha RPG Monster Strike has announced its latest collaboration, this time with the equally popular anime series Kaguya-sama: Love is War! This particular collab focuses on the recently released Kaguya-sama movie, but expect to see the same familiar faces from the anime, which are all up for grabs as playable characters within Monster Strike during the duration of this event!

Monster Strike is one of the more successful gachas out there, having maintained a steady player base since launching quite some time ago utilising its unique game mechanics that resemble a cross between pinball and traditional JRPG combat.

Kaguya-sama, on the other hand, has become somewhat of a recognisable anime name all over the globe. This romantic comedy focuses on a group of school administrative students as they navigate the tumultuous field of love and romance throughout the course of each season. All of the characters are quite beloved amongst fans, and it’s exciting to see them enter the world of Monster Strike as playable characters.

And in case you were curious, you’ll be able to grab both President Kaguya Shinomiya, a 6-Star rarity fire character, and Miyuki Shirogane, a 6-star Dark character. On top of our protagonists, you’ll also be able to get Ai Hayasaka as a 6-star Light character, and the oh-so-adorable Chika Fujiwara as a 6-star Wood character. The first three of these can be earned through the collaboration gacha banner, while Chika will be a reward for completing the new questline unique to this event.

There's an absolute boatload of celebratory events going on during this collaboration too, so be sure to take a peek at the official Monster Strike Twitter for more information.