Monster Strike, the legendary Japan-exclusive pinball gacha RPG, set to launch its third crossover with the popular anime Demon Slayer in a few days

The highly beloved and unfortunately Japan-exclusive gacha RPG Monster Strike will soon begin its third collaboration with the legendary anime series Demon Slayer! on July 14th! This return will feature new characters alongside the other two previous event’s characters, all of the content from those, and also a bunch of other new stuff too!

Monster Strike is a tough one to write about, as a non-Japanese gamer myself. It hit the States for quite some time, but unfortunately, the developers didn’t see enough success on our side of the globe to keep the global version running, causing it to be shut down a few years back. It’s a shame, as the unique pinball-esque gacha RPG was a really great time. Luckily, those of you gamers out there located in Japan can still access its super successful counterpart!

And now, with this third Demon Slayer collaboration, that audience will have even more stuff to do and characters to collect. This time around, the three new characters up for grabs are Muchiro Tokito, Mitsuri Kanroji, and Tanjiro/Nezuko Kamado. While Tanjiro and Nezuko have both been available before, this third crossover introduces them as a duo unit with a brand new set of skills!

Alongside this trio of new characters, the old characters from the previous crossovers with Demon Slayer will also be back, making for a grand total of fifteen different characters that will be up to snatch off the new collab gacha banners. Add in the fact that some of these will be purchasable within the new collaboration starter pack and others will be simple rewards from different missions, and this is a boatload of new units just waiting for you!

So, whether a fan of the anime or an avid Monster Strike fan who missed out on the previous events, this is the perfect time for you to dig in! Check it out for free at either of the links below!