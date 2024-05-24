5 meta teams for Monster Never Cry

It has always been debatable which teams are good and which are bad in Monster Never Cry. With the recent introduction of new monsters, the game seems to be shifting away from the old meta. Does this mean the old compositions are no longer good enough? Should you change the way you build a team? What are Monster Never Cry's best teams at the moment, even? You'll find all the answers to these questions and more!

In Monster Never Cry, you are tasked with forming a team of five monsters while trying to keep a balance between the three main roles: Support/Defence/Attack. This doesn't look easy, especially with the numerous possible iterations, and ever since new monsters have come out, I would say that, in the next, what, two or three months, we will probably lose some of our greatest giants in the team comps. That's why we will trim it down to the five best teams in Monster Never Cry which can be subject to change in future updates.

There's an updated tier list for Monster Never Cry as well!

Normally you would include two defence/bruiser monsters in the front line like Avanzo/Zenobia, two attack monsters like Vespa/Coronis, and a support like Octasia in the back line. But, this approach doesn’t work here, as the harmony of skills between monsters can cancel out the need for a specific role, leaving a few logical team compositions in the dirt. Let's look at the best five meta builds that may/may not include the newest released monsters: Kurarith and SynderHelden.

Note: Every monster has a shiny version with better stats than the default one.