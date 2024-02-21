Monster Hunter Now debuts new March event line-up

Events will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Monster Hunter Franchise

You'll have guaranteed encounters with certain monsters and special rewards

The events will run throughout the month of March

Monster Hunter Now - the AR take on the series - will be hosting a series of events during March to promote the 20th anniversary of the franchise, including exclusive rewards and guaranteed encounters with high-level monsters! It's shaping up to be a huge celebration of this influential franchise.

The celebration will be split into two parts, with part 1 running from March 4th to March 24th, and part 2 running from the 14th to the end of the month. From the 4-24th players will also have guaranteed encounters with Zinogre at Hunt-a-thon points, and a series of event quests will run at the same time with exclusive rewards such as the Monster Hunter 20th Anniversary Medal, rare materials and in-game currency.

You can get a full rundown of times, dates, rewards and more on the official Monster Hunter Now site.

It's interesting to note that the Monster Hunter franchise actually had a long-running history on handheld devices even before MH: Now came to smartphones. Originally, the first Monster Hunter game was followed only a year later by the release of Monster Hunter Freedom for the PlayStation Portable. Many of the games made their way in some form or another to handheld consoles like the PSP, Switch and Nintendo 3DS, but the first foray into smartphones was made with Monster Hunter Freedom Unite which hit iOS in 2014 after first being released for the PlayStation Portable.

So, ironically, while we may not consider it as such, Monster Hunter is a huge influence on the growth of modern smartphone gaming which we enjoy today!

