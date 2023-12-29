Monster Hunter Now has already generated over $100 million in revenue

It’s just been a little over three months since Niantic released Monster Hunter Now, their latest AR game based on the widely popular Japanese fantasy RPG franchise. In such a short time, the title is already Niantic’s second largest and has amassed over $100 million, being downloaded more than 9.2 million times on Android and iOS.

Monster Hunter Now is second only to Pokémon Go in Niantic’s portfolio and is doing quite a great job. It earned the company approximately $3.5 million weekly between November and December. Most of the revenue comes from Japan, followed by Hong Kong, Taiwan, and the USA. Downloads follow a similar pattern, with the game being downloaded most in Japan, then the USA, and Taiwan.

If you haven’t heard about the game before, it is similar to other games in the franchise, except with the addition of AI to make the experience more immersive. Players will be fighting creatures and collecting resources necessary to upgrade weapons and equipment. Battles aren’t very hard, with taps for attacking and swipes for dodging incoming moves.

There’s a whole world to explore outside of these fights, as the map has been intricately divided into different biomes, each featuring distinctive monsters. The real-time element involved in AR games may be problematic in situations where you can’t stand for long, but Monster Hunter Now has a fix for that too. Players can use a Paintball to mark a creature and come back to fight it at a later time.

The game has been updated several times, with events like Diablos Invasion and the Hunt-a-Thon mode. Experience the thrill of fighting scary creatures yourself by downloading Monster Hunter Now on your preferred link below. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.