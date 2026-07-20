Final Fantasy XIV Mobile to close in China with the global launch cancelled

In a move that will shock no one, Square Enix has canned Final Fantasy XIV mobile

It's set to shut down in China on September 30th

In-app purchases and new sign-ups are no longer possible

It's becoming something of a joke around our virtual office that Square Enix has two hobbies: making games and shutting them down. Following the announcement that Ever Crisis will close its doors later this year, Square has now revealed that Final Fantasy XIV Mobile in China will follow suit. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the global launch has also been scrapped. There'll be no heading to Eorzea on your phone, I'm afraid.

Square released a statement on the game's official website, stating that “adjustments in business operations and changes in the market environment” were the reasons for the decision. I'm sure you can all read beyond the corporate fluff there to get to the meat of it.

As for anyone who has played XIV in China, the termination schedule is already underway. New users can no longer sign up, and existing players can't spend any cash in-game. It'll fully shut down on September 30th, giving you a few months to say goodbye. Then, somewhat bizarrely, the forums and customer support will close on October 15th. Presumably that's for any lingering issues. However, I prefer to think of it as Square giving players somewhere to mourn and reminisce for a bit.

Fortunately, XIV still exists on PC and console

And while it's always a shame to see something shut down, at least it never made it to a global launch. China is often a testing ground for mobile games, and if it didn't work out there, chances are it wouldn't have anywhere else. I'd also wager that most folks who are interested in Final Fantasy XIV are already playing on their PC or console, and that's still ticking along nicely.