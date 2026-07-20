Haikyu!! Fly High to give away free characters and recruit tickets in first anniversary celebration

There are also two new characters to collect

Haikyu!! Fly High has hit its first anniversary and is celebrating the way gacha games always do

That means plenty of free resources, including recruit tickets

There are also two new SP characters to collect

There's been a lot of bad news in mobile lately with Final Fantasy XIV, Looney Tunes World of Mayhem and Mario Kart Tour all closing their doors over the next while. So it's nice to have something more positive to write about with Haikyu!! Fly High's first anniversary celebrations. From July 22nd to August 19th, plenty of new content, events and rewards will be given out.

There are even two new limited SP characters to add to your roster: SP Korai Hoshiumi and SP Sachiro Hirugami. The former sports the nickname The Next Little Giant, which is an amusing contradiction of a title. Apparently, he has a spectacular leap on him that allows him to generate powerful shots. Meanwhile, Sachiro Hirugami is a proverbial wall, possessing almost impenetrable tactical nous that protects his team from conceding points.

Alongside that, you'll get the opportunity to earn a UR player and snag a free SP Hitoshi Ginjima by participating in the Make Ur Wish and Clean up the Gym events. For both, it's a simple case of completing a series of challenges. The only difference is that for Hitoshi Ginjima, you'll need to do them daily to earn him over time.

Gacha tickets, gacha tickets right here

And chances are you'll want to keep coming back anyway. From July 22nd to August 5th, there are daily login rewards, including Portrait and Chat Frames alongside SP Recruit Tickets, UR Recruit Tickets, and UR Player Boost Cards. All the usual goodies developers throw our way during anniversary events, essentially.

Finally, there's a minigame to play called Showdown! Midnight Treasure Hunt. In this new mode, unsurprisingly, you'll search for certain items, trying to grab them before your opponents.

Haikyu!! Fly High is available now on the App Store and Google Play, where it's free-to-play with in-app purchases. You can download it for your preferred platform using the buttons below.