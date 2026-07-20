Sky: Children of the Light lets you travel inside Vincent van Gogh's paintings and discover his lesser-known story

It's not all about tragedy

Experience 3D recreations of Van Gogh's works

Discover the story around his loved ones

Paint with other players to colour the world

Sky: Children of the Light has always been all about meditative experiences, so to have the latest update immerse you in the world of Vincent van Gogh is not at all surprising. Dubbed "Dear Van Gogh", the new event takes you through the artist's iconic works via interactive elements, which means you can look forward to experiencing 3D recreations of his art across gorgeous painterly visuals.

Now, there's no shortage of Van Gogh-inspired themes in all forms of media, but what I feel makes this particular event more meaningful is that it focuses on the loved ones around him who believed in him. It's not all about tragedy and suffering, after all - and I'd say this kind of positivity certainly fits well with Sky's vibes.

As for the gameplay, you'll get to travel inside the artist's paintings throughout his life. The letters between him and his brother Theo take centre stage here, as well as the support of Theo’s wife, Johanna.

And because Sky is all about community, you get to use the brushstroke mechanic here to paint with other players, collaborating with them to bring colour to the world. It's pretty on-point with the theming of Sky, and honestly a beautiful way to celebrate and pay tribute to the artist's life. And if nothing else, the stunning visuals should be enough eye candy to keep you going too.

That said, if you're keen on other co-op adventures on your phone, why not take a gander at our list of the best multiplayer games on Android? And if you're still not convinced, our own editor-in-chief reviewed Sky: Children of the Light when it first launched, in which he called it "wistful, wonderful wander throughout cloudscape and dreamscape alike." Or better yet, have a go yourself - it's free-to-play, after all.