Modern Warships drops new soundtrack made in collaboration with Command & Conquer's Frank Klepacki

Artstorm has announced an exciting new collaboration in Modern Warships, letting fans of the online PvP game enjoy an engaging audio experience with Frank Klepacki of the Command & Conquer series fame. The legendary video game composer is lending his talents to the online naval action game in a brand new soundtrack that players can listen to on Artstorm’s YouTube channel.

In Modern Warships, players can look forward to continuous expansions on units, features, battleground types and more. Only the bravest fighters will survive the ruthless onslaught at sea as players commandeer modern battleships as the captain. They'll duke it out with their friends online using realistic game models designed with an authentic touch.

The game features a host of different weapons and a wide variety of artillery players can tinker around with, which include machine guns, missiles, rockets and more (over 200 weapon types are available). Players can get their hands on fighter jets and deck helicopters as well during combat. There are more than 30 models available along with submarines and carrier-based aircraft that hail from a variety of countries as well.

If you're keen on joining in on the fun, you can catch Modern Warships on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. You can join the community of followers over on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website to learn more info about the title, or have a look at the embedded clip above to get a little sneak peek at the game's vibes, visuals and mechanics as well.

