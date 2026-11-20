Lonesome Village, the cosy, no-combat life sim is out now on iOS and Android via the EGS

Free to download and keep, it sees you working to save the inhabitants of a lost village

Journey through a sprawling tower, solve puzzles and bring new residents to life

It seems as though it's been a while since we wrote about the Epic Games Store on mobile. But in the background, the House of Sweeney has been quietly chugging along with its free game promotions. And the latest freebie on the Epic Games Store is none other than cosy, no-combat life sim Lonesome Village!

In Lonesome Village, you play a lone coyote visiting the titular place, which is now bereft of its inhabitants. A magical tower rising above the village has trapped the residents, and it's up to you to journey through the tower, solving puzzles and freeing more people to rejoin the Lonesome Village.

All by myself

Of course, there's more mysteries to be found than merely those in the tower, as you'll have to contend with a cult of wizards looking to control the world, who're also behind this whole mess with the tower in the first place.

You can also fish, work in your garden and customise your own house in fine, cosy life sim fashion. Really, Lonesome Village has everything you could want from the genre, all wrapped up in a neat pastel package playable for free on mobile!

As always, the Epic Games Store freebie of the week remains a pretty good deal, so be sure to check out our how-to-download article to get started with the EGS. And while Epic still haven't overtaken mobile, as they previously hoped to do with PC, I'll take a free game any day of the week!

While Lonesome Village may be a bit of an unusual take on the genre, it's undoubtedly got plenty of similarities to other life sims. So, if you find yourself enjoying it, why not continue to explore with our list of the best mobile games like Stardew Valley for some of our choice picks?