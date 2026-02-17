Glory Ages - Vikings brings surprisingly hardcore Norse combat to iOS

More Danish than flatpack furniture and Jorge Jensen

Glory Ages - Vikings brings the visceral combat of the Norse age to iOS

Slice and dice your way through hordes of enemies while using fantastical abilities

Death is just a missed swing away in this brutal and visceral fighting game

The term 'hardcore combat' usually doesn't arrive in the same sentence as mobile. Not to denigrate our humble platform, but it's hard to have the visceral and precise controls as you might enjoy in Dark Souls or Sekiro on a phone. But that's where Glory Ages - Vikings begs to differ.

You may recall us reviewing Glory Ages - Samurais and giving it quite a positive review. And for good reason, as the Glory Ages series offers surprisingly tough and engaging combat in a pseudo-historical setting. It does so by using the limitations of mobile to its advantage rather than trying to work around it.

The core conceit here is that you fight off waves of enemies on an open 3D battlefield. The controls are simple, but clever movement and forward thinking let you outflank and dodge your opponents before delivering a deadly and visceral blow.

Simple circling movement and combo systems mean you're never fumbling to know what to do, and the action remains fresh and fast-paced.

On to Valhalla

Currently available on iOS and set to come soon to Android, while not fully free-to-play in the literal sense, Glory Ages - Vikings does offer some in-app purchases to ease the difficulty and remove ads. Which is a shame but understandable given the state of mobile at the moment, and for some may be a small price to pay for this visceral action.

Certainly, while you don't have limbs flying off or heads coming loose, there's still plenty to enjoy with all of the action that Glory Ages - Vikings promises. And judging by the amount of different, fantastical abilities on offer, it may help to ease the one issue we had with Samurais which was the sometimes repetition of the action.

Looking for more action that might have just a bit less blood? Why not dig into our list of the best fighting games on iOS for some of our more classic picks that put you in the shoes of your classic world warrior-ing martial artist?