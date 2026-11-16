Ahead of the Game - Cauldron: The Minigame RPG is everything that makes the genre great in its purest form

My life for Blinkie

Bring light to the darkness, one blocky battle at a time

Unlock Heroes and skills as you go along

Go fishing to boost your stats or catch apples just because

It's all about a lovely pink ghost BFF in this week's Ahead of the Game series, where we tell you about a new mobile endeavour that's playable in one form or another despite its unofficial launch.

With games getting flashier and flashier by the minute, there's beauty in stripping it all back and focusing on the true essence of a role-playing game - which is exactly how I felt playing Cauldron: The Minigame RPG. The charming pixel-art visuals here are made even more appealing thanks to the characters' personalities - and by that, I mean my beloved Blinkie.

Blinkie is, simply put, a pink ghost. He's just as lost as you are, but he seems to have an opinion on everything you encounter out in the big, wide world, which is definitely welcome given how adorable he is. That said, he also adds a nice little touch in making you feel not-so-alone while venturing out into the unknown, as that's basically what you'll be doing in Cauldron.

The world is divided into blocks, with those you haven't explored greyed out, similar to the fog of war. You'll need to battle all sorts of monsters in the dark to clear up that area, with each one telling you whether or not the area is too strong for you to take on.

That, of course, adds to the motivation to grind until I can smack those little slime monsters out of the way, which can be done via the little minigames that increase your stats as you go along. You can fish, catch apples, and even mine for treasure, all while encountering and freeing party mates with distinct skills in the process.

It's a compelling loop that, while nothing groundbreaking, manages to capture what makes RPGs so great in their distilled form - and the fact that it's on mobile makes it even easier to pick up and play anytime.

So, how do you play Cauldron: The Minigame RPG?

As always in this series, Cauldron: The Minigame RPG is in early access on Google Play, where you can give it a go for free before committing to a full purchase. Knowing Snapbreak, I don't think it's going to take too long before it's officially released into the wild, but if you fancy dipping in before anyone else, now's your chance!