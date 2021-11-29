Mimelet is an upcoming platformer that lets you steal enemies' powers, now available for pre-order on iOS

Neutronized has just announced an upcoming title that might just cause death by cute - Mimelet. The charming and colourful platformer lets you jump on top of enemies and, rather than destroy your foes to oblivion, lets you steal their powers for yourself (because why not).

In this adorable pixel-art platformer, you take the role of Mimelet, a cute little block (Duck? Plant? Creature?) that's happily picking berries and minding its own business one day. All of a sudden, a mysterious dark mirror pops up in front of it out of nowhere. Mimelet stares at the mirror, and an odd reflection stares right back. The glass then breaks and out leaps an evil version of Mimelet, scurrying away to do its dastardly deeds and wreak havoc on the world.

From the trailer embedded above, you can see how the wholesome platform adventure makes good use of enemies' skills while traversing through different landscapes. You'll need those abilities to progress through the levels and solve challenging puzzles, all while a retro SNES-inspired background score serenades you throughout the game.

There aren't too many details yet about the variety of power-ups, levels, and enemies here, but suffice it to say that it's a fairly simple game that does seem like it'll offer hours and hours of wholesome entertainment. Plus, Mimelet looks like a compelling character you'd want to root for, don't you think? If you're eager to give it a go as soon as it's out next year, you can pre-order Mimelet on the iOS App Store today. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

Are you on the hunt for more titles that will similarly put your jumping prowess to the test? You can get your fill of leaping through platforms by taking a gander at our list of the top 25 best platformers for iPhone and iPad (iOS)!