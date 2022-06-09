Million Lords hosting new online contest featuring popular Youtuber MrBeast

Million Lords developer Million Victories has announced that the legendary Youtuber MrBeast will be teaming up with them to host a Million Lords tournament that will be available to everyone within the vast community.

Being a YouTuber that sports over ninety-six million subscribers, it’s easy to see why MrBeast would be involved with one of the biggest mobile games out there. On top of that, MrBeast himself was ranked 6th out of all of the thousands of Million Lords players across the globe, so this is an influencer that actually knows his stuff.

As for what exactly this tournament is, it’s a competition for every player to get either First place for $10,000, second place for $5,000 and third place for $3,000. To achieve these prizes, all you have to do is play the ranked game mode in Million Lords and grab one of those spots on the ranked ladder for yourself. Well, I make it sound easy, but you’ll be up against the thousands of Million Lords players as well as all the new ones trying their luck for these prizes as well.

Million Lords itself is a strategy game that primarily features in-depth Clan mechanics. It features full-scale real-time conflicts, so not turn-based, and seasonal characters that are always unique. With all of this in mind, it’s easy to see why Million Lords has seen so much success. When other genre contemporaries like Clash of Clans are doing so well with a similar playstyle, it’s clear the strategic clan-based PvP mobile titles are a popular genre.

If all of this sounds up your alley, you can find Million Lords available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play, so get out there and climb that ranked ladder. There’s one large cash reward waiting for you at the top.