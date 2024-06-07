Metaverse Keeper tasks you with saving the last remaining timeline

Collect heroes from multiple timelines to defeat the Demon Lord

Explore randomized dungeons on your own or with friends

Battle fierce monsters and defeat the Demon Lord

Collect heroes from various timelines

Now available for mobile, Metaverse Keeper is a multiplayer adventure game in which you team up with other players to battle fierce monsters. You’ll venture deep inside the demon lord's fortress, collect various resources, and upgrade your talents and abilities to dominate your foes.

Once, the ancient civilization of Noah developed the ability to see into the future. With their new power, the Noahs came to learn their civilization would be destroyed. Fearing this outcome, one Noah used a temporal distortion which blended all civilizations and timelines.

However, not only did he fail to save the Noah civilization, but his actions also threatened each timeline’s existence. Now, he calls himself the Demon Lord and has become an enemy to all. Heroes from every timeline are coming together to restore the timelines and defeat the Demon Lord.

Dungeons are randomly generated thanks to the terrible power of the Demon Lord, so each time you enter the Demon Lord's fortress, it will feel like a fresh adventure. Featuring roguelike elements, your adventure will become more challenging as you progress with stronger enemies and limited resources. However, you can play alongside up to three other players, which can give you an edge in battle. For instance, you only lose if you and all your companions die at the same time.

As you play, you’ll come across heroes from various timelines, each of whom successfully saved their timeline in the past. These heroes, each with their own distinct abilities, have been recruited by a secret organization to save the world.

You can find chips while exploring dungeons. Collecting these chips gives your heroes special abilities. You’ll combine different chips and experiment with the results. Additionally, there are chip vending machines which house rare chips.

A multitude of weapons await you within the game. You can combine your weapon with random affix effects, which will give you and your team fun new effects. Metaverse Keeper is available via the App Store and Google Play.