Metal Revolution is celerating its first anniversary with heaps of events and rewards

Yoozoo Games’ mecha-fighting game Metal Revolution has just turned one and is celebrating its first anniversary with a flurry of content. Players can expect to find a lot of celebratory events and even more rewards to go with them. New characters and skins are being introduced, and a new season is upon us as well.

To kick things off, everyone logging into Metal Revolution right now will receive a bunch of login rewards. A special H5 giveaway event is being held, which gives players the chance to earn hordes of things including winning new skins, limited Frames, limited Emojis, and other in-game items. And that’s just a few of the goodies coming your way.

Metal Revolution is also expanding its roster with the addition of a new character called Orchid. The other characters are all handsome and hunky, but Orchid is as elegant as they come. She is a nimble lady who so innocently waves her fan. But the winds she generates are so strong, they can easily create a cyclone that causes people to lose their stability and sight.

With her powerful fan allowing her to control the winds, Orchid can fleet into nothingness at her beck and call. And once she disappears, it becomes extremely hard to locate her once more. What remains to be seen is if the players have any tricks up their sleeves to catch this graceful but strong woman.

And finally, Metal Revolution is also beginning with Season 5: Raven Befallen soon. It introduces the new Dark Raven skin series which turns players into night stalkers. The season welcomes both newcomers and veterans with open the battle to reach the top launches.

Begin preparing for Raven Befallen and gather all the anniversary rewards by downloading Metal Revolution now for free.