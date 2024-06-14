Melvor Idle launches Into the Abyss expansion with new challenges to take on

Can you rise up against Xon, the Abyssal King?

Challenge yourself in the Stronghold

Two new Abyssal Skills

New enemy - Xon, the Abyssal King

Jagex has announced a new update for Melvor Idle, inviting everyone to take on the challenge of a powerful new enemy within the RuneScape-inspired RPG. Titled "Into The Abyss", the expansion offers new Abyssal skills as well as fresh Combat Challenges that will put your battle prowess to the test.

In the latest update to Melvor Idle, you can look forward to taking up arms against Xon, the Abyssal King. Rage against the forces of evil in the heart of the Abyss, and see if you've got what it takes to triumph in the Stronghold. Here, you'll need to take on hordes of foes in exchange for awesome rewards - to the victor go the spoils, after all.

As for the two Abyssal Skills, Harvesting and Corruption are joining the fray, with more than 900 new items to tinker around with and over a hundred new monsters to face. Are you ready to face what lies ahead?

Does that sound like it's exactly your cup of tea? If you're keen on exploring more role-playing adventures on your quest to save the world, why not take a look at our list of the best RPGs on Android to get your fill?

Now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Melvor Idle on Google Play and the App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases, and the Into the Abyss expansion will set you back by $4.99 a pop or your local equivalent.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Discord channel to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.