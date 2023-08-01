Melvor Idle's new expansion, Altas of Discovery, will launch this September

Jagex and Games by Malcs have announced that Melvor Idle is set to receive a brand new expansion called Atlas of Discovery. It will launch on September 7th, introducing two new skills, a new game mode and a host of other content for you to enjoy.

The first of those two skills is Cartography, allowing you to explore Melvor in a whole new way. Using it, you can discover new locations on the World Map before digging into them with the second new skill, Archaeology. If you're lucky, you might uncover new Artifacts buried in the ground.

If exploring and messing around in the dirt is a little too pedestrian for you, the new Combat Areas, Slayer Areas, and Dungeons might hold more appeal. They all bring fearsome monsters – 46 of them in total - to battle alongside 600 new items. It's not just new items, though, there are also new combat techniques to use in battle, such as Unholy Prayers and Barrier.

And that's barely scratching the surface of everything the Atlas of Discovery expansion brings. On top of everything mentioned so far, you will find a new Summoning Familiar for Barrier that combines well with other existing Familiars. There are also new spells, skill upgrades, and township tasks. Basically, new everything, it seems.

If you're unfamiliar with Melvor Idle, it's – as the name implies – an idle RPG that drew inspiration from RuneScape. It aims to provide you with a deep and complex experience without requiring as much time as the typical MMORPG tends to demand.

Melvor Idle is available now on the App Store and Google Play as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can download it for your preferred platform using the links below.

