Mega Store lets you manage your store while experiencing a proper story in an idle tycoon game, coming to mobile on November 23rd

Creative Logics has announced the official release date for Mega Store, the studio's upcoming idle tycoon game on iOS and Android. Landing on mobile this November 23rd, the game is now open for pre-registration.

In Mega Store, players can dive into an adorable shopping experience with an actual narrative. Players will start from their humble beginnings as a tiny store that they can expand into their own Mega Store as they invest their earnings into building their shopping business. They'll have to strategise the best and most efficient way to spend their resources, whether they're hiring workers, improving the aesthetics of their shop, or doing their best to keep customer satisfaction in tip-top shape.

The game also features management operations such as maintaining proper lines and reducing long wait times, as well as various interactions with colourful characters along the way. The one-handed gameplay experience should make the game easy and more convenient to get into. Plus, players can also attack their friends' stores for fun, because why the heck not?

If you're keen on diving into the game, you can now pre-register for Mega Store on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases, with multi-language support in 11 languages (English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, Korean, Indonesian, Thai and Turkish). You can also visit the official website for more info, join the community of followers on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game.

Are you on the hunt for more similar titles that will put your skills to the test on your mobile device? Why not take a gander at our list of the best tycoon games on Android?