What is MaskGun? Your questions about the popular FPS Answered

Yes yes, you can't have a shooting game without some type of swag, right? Well, in MaskGun, you get yourself a nice slice of that fashion pie (or cake if you'd like). From headgear to tops and pants and everything in between, you can customize your soldier the way you want from the selection.

Some things will be locked but, as you progress, you can have this gear available to you. It gives you something to strive for, making the experience more rewarding. You can unlock some wacky gear including a panda mask.

You can find new gear via Loot Crates. You can buy LC's with Diamonds which you can earn as you play or, if you feel like pulling out your wallet or purse, you can purchase some as well. However you decide to go about it, this is the main way to get some fresh swag in the game.

Shards

There are two types of currency in MaskGun: Coins and Diamonds. Both of these you can earn as you play the game, especially Coins. Meanwhile, Diamonds are trickier to get but you can watch ads if you'd want to get some for free. But aside from these two, there's a mysterious third form too called "Shards".

Shards are a versatile type of currency and are typically used for buying certain weapons. In order to collect some, you need to open the crates as we talked about earlier. Keep doing this and you'll be able to accumulate some Shards.

Yes, some of these cases cost money but, if ads don't bother you, then you should be fine getting some free cases. Collect these regularly and you should get lucky with some Shards. Even if you aren't saving up for anything particular, it's still nice to have them on you.