What is MaskGun? Your questions about the popular FPS Answered
Grab your masks, it's time to fire!
MaskGun is a first-person shooter that's made exclusively for mobile. It features a lovely, quirky art style that is similar to games like Overwatch and Apex Legends. You can customize your character the way you like, switching outfit options and fitting your personal flair.
The gameplay is pretty straightforward, like most FPS games, as you join a team and are dropped into a map for battle. You need to duke it out and take down your foes using an array of different gun types, including good old machine guns.
You can play classic game modes like Deathmatch and Team Deathmatch. These are great modes to help showcase the fluidity of MaskGun's combat. The maps are also the right size to make each match feel more intense, especially since we're talking about Deathmatches, which are always chaotic.
The game has become quite popular, amassing a whopping 60 million installs as well as receiving well over 500,000 reviews averaging 4/5 stars. In this guide, we'll tell you many of the key things about MaskGun and answer your questions related to the game. Mount up, soldier, it's time for battle!
Is it First-Person Only?
So this is a "master of the obvious" thing of note with MaskGun but many first-person do sometimes offer third-person modes as well such as Call of Duty Mobile's Battle Royale mode or in PUBG Mobile. But, in MaskGun, it is exclusively an FPS.
This is just something to keep in mind if you decide to go looking into the settings mode for a TPS mode. Don't worry, even if you're new to first-person shooters, MaskGun is quite an easy game to pick up and play.
Is there 60 FPS?
Speaking of settings, you can enjoy MaskGun at a beautiful 60 FPS (frames per second) making it a smooth experience. Now, the game starts off at 60 but if you feel like it's affecting your mobile device or is lagging, then you can switch back to 30 FPS.
It's really good to have these options as let's face it, sometimes we may want to conserve power on our devices and so going back to 30 FPS can help. If you feel your phone or tablet is a beast, then go ahead and enjoy the 60 FPS option.
On top of this, you can also change the graphics as well. So feel free to tweak both and see which combination is best for you and your device. If all is well with the standard setting then you're good to go and ready for some online shooting action.
Auto Shooting explained
Another feature that's great for inexperienced FPS players is the ability to shoot without pressing a button on your device. In MaskGun, you will have this helpful ability at your fingertips. All you need to do is aim at your opponents and watch the bullets fly.
This can make things easier if you feel like you sometimes struggle with quick reaction times when pressing buttons. In general, it's also just a fun option. If you are an experienced first-person shooter player then don't panic and just wipe the sweating bullets off of your forehead because there's an option for you too.
You can simply turn off auto shooting if you'd like. This means that you'll need to press the fire button in order to shoot. If this is more your speed, then run your way to the settings screen and flip that switch. So no matter what kind of gamer you are, you can play MaskGun your way.
Aim Assist explained
Coinciding with the auto shooting feature is Aim Assist in MaskGun. This again is another great way for new players to get comfortable with the gameplay. As we mentioned, MG is a first-person shooter that is pretty easy to pick up and play, and elements like this add to it.
For new players, aim assists will help direct your aim with a gun. So, instead of having to be right on point, your aim cursor needs to be close enough to the enemy and it will snap directly to that opponent, making it easier for you to get some shots in.
And, of course, for you hardcore FPS gamers, you can turn this off as well. So once again, you have options for all skill levels in MaskGun. It's probably one reason why it's so popular outside of just having fun gameplay.
Can You Customize Your Character?
Yes yes, you can't have a shooting game without some type of swag, right? Well, in MaskGun, you get yourself a nice slice of that fashion pie (or cake if you'd like). From headgear to tops and pants and everything in between, you can customize your soldier the way you want from the selection.
Some things will be locked but, as you progress, you can have this gear available to you. It gives you something to strive for, making the experience more rewarding. You can unlock some wacky gear including a panda mask.
You can find new gear via Loot Crates. You can buy LC's with Diamonds which you can earn as you play or, if you feel like pulling out your wallet or purse, you can purchase some as well. However you decide to go about it, this is the main way to get some fresh swag in the game.
ShardsThere are two types of currency in MaskGun: Coins and Diamonds. Both of these you can earn as you play the game, especially Coins. Meanwhile, Diamonds are trickier to get but you can watch ads if you'd want to get some for free. But aside from these two, there's a mysterious third form too called "Shards".
Shards are a versatile type of currency and are typically used for buying certain weapons. In order to collect some, you need to open the crates as we talked about earlier. Keep doing this and you'll be able to accumulate some Shards.
Yes, some of these cases cost money but, if ads don't bother you, then you should be fine getting some free cases. Collect these regularly and you should get lucky with some Shards. Even if you aren't saving up for anything particular, it's still nice to have them on you.
Are There Clans?
Yes, you can join clans in MaskGun so rejoice, squad builders! Most gun games tend to have clans anyway but we thought it would be good to let you know so you can have some confirmation. You can move those floating question marks out of the way now.
I will say though, that there is a catch (gasp). You need to reach level 3 in order to gain access to the Clans section of the game. Luckily, it shouldn't take you long to get that, plus, it will feel more rewarding as you were able to earn your way to the Land of Squadom (yes, I made that up).
Once you have it, you can team up with your friends or form a group of players you've met while playing the game. The game is already pretty fun so having the ability to join or create a clan adds to the experience if you want to go that route.
Rumble Mode
This is another area in MaskGun that requires you to level up before diving in. It's called Rumble and it's quite different from traditional modes. In order to unlock it, you need to be at level 5. But, how this mode works is; that instead of having a full arsenal, you're limited to just a sniper.
Yup, that's right. So, you'll be on the move while carrying the iconic scoped gun around, trying to eliminate your foes. You can actually use a pistol too but as you might expect, a sniper does way more damage. It's just a tad awkward using a scope while on the move but that's a part of the challenge and fun.
It's a neat mode that's a break from the norm so definitely be sure to reach level 5 and give it a shot. You can play 4-on-4 or you can even do an old-fashioned duel, duking it out with snipers in one-on-one battles. But this mode is another reason why leveling up can be quite rewarding in MaskGun.
