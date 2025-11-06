Marvel Snap releases the Arachnid Anarchy season ahead of the Golden Gauntlet World Championship

Spider mayhem

Arachnid Anarchy is now live featuring Spider-Punk

More Spider-Verse characters and maps also part of the update

The Golden Gauntlet World Championship takes place Nov 8th

It’s a big month for Marvel Snap as the Spider-Verse is louder than ever. The November season, Arachnid Anarchy, is live now, bringing punk riffs, wild new cards, and a mosh pit’s worth of energy to the multiverse. Oh, and there’s a global tournament happening too – the Golden Gauntlet World Championship.

The new season is headlined by Spider-Punk, the mohawk-cladding webslinger with an attitude and a guitar that hits as hard as his looks. Alongside him comes Man-Spider, headlining the Super Premium Season Pass with a gnarly exclusive variant. Each card adds its own rhythm to the chaos, feeding into a lineup of new Series 4 and 5 additions that keep the board shifting like a stage dive gone right.

If you’ve been waiting for a good excuse to open the Web Shop again, this is it. Grab the Premium or Super Premium Season Pass there and you’ll score a Black Cat Ejikure Variant plus three fiery white card borders, but only if you buy directly through the site. Think of it as Spidey’s little “friendly neighbourhood” bonus for shopping smart.

Beyond the cards, Marvel Snap is rolling out two new albums to collect and completing them unlocks everything from Tokens and Mystery Borders to a Spider-Punk emote that’s pure rebellion. New locations like Mosh Pit and Parker Industries also shake up the action; one rewards front-row cards, the other trades flexibility for raw power.

And if you’re the competitive type, the Golden Gauntlet World Championship lands on November 8th. After months of regional qualifiers, the best deckbuilders from around the globe will clash for the top spot. Over 300 players will go through nine rounds of Swiss to give the top 16, all of whom will take home a piece of cake.

