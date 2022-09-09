MARVEL SNAP is a fast-paced card battler that spans the Marvel multiverse, now open for pre-registration

Nuverse, Second Dinner and Marvel Entertainment have just dropped an exciting announcement for MARVEL SNAP - the fast-paced card game will launch worldwide on October 18th for both iOS and Android devices. The PC version will also enter early access that day, giving players the chance to dive into the Marvel multiverse in a superpowered card battler.

In MARVEL SNAP, players can look forward to building their decks using their favourite heroes and villains across gorgeous character art and variant designs. If you're eager to get first dibs on the game as soon as it launches, you can pre-register on the official website right now.

“We can’t believe the amazing response we’ve gotten from players all over the world who have been able to experience MARVEL SNAP during our beta period this summer,” says Tom van Dam, Senior Director of BD and Partnerships for MARVEL SNAP (Nuverse). “MARVEL SNAP introduces a totally new type of card battler gameplay and fans can’t get enough of it. We can’t wait for players to assemble their ultimate roster of heroes and villains and then battle it out against each other starting October 18th.”

This exciting announcement also comes with a new gameplay trailer where you can get a sneak peek at the adrenaline-pumping matches in store for you. I was fortunate enough to play the game early on to give it a go, and I had an absolute blast.

“We’ve spent years making sure that MARVEL SNAP is the kind of game that everyone, gamer or not, can’t wait to pick up and play,” says Ben Brode, Chief Development Officer at Second Dinner. “If you love fast-paced, strategic games and the thrill of throwing down a power move to stop your opponent at the last second to win the big game, you’re going to absolutely love MARVEL SNAP.”

