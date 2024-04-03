Marvel Snap welcomes the anti-heroes from Thunderbolts into the April Season of the popular card game

Let the villains come out to play

Welcome the anti-heroes from Thunderbolts

Baron Zemo, Red Hulk, White Widow and more join in

New locations Castle Zemo and Thunderbolts Tower have been added

Nuverse has announced an exciting new update for Marvel Snap, welcoming the anti-heroes from Thunderbolts into the April Season of the popular card game. In particular, you can look forward to six new characters joining the fray for the new season, along with two new locations and a fresh Leagues event.

In the latest update to Marvel Snap, you can expect to deploy Baron Zemo himself (3 Cost, 5 Power), which, on Reveal, will be able to recruit the card with the lowest Cost from your enemy's deck. Red Hulk, on the other hand, gains +4 Power (6 Cost, 11 Power) when your foe ends their turn without spending all their Energy.

Are you curious about which cards can dominate the rest so that you can easily ace all those wins? Why not take a look at our Marvel Snap tier list to get an idea?

Meanwhile, Red Guardian (3 Cost, 3 Power) can afflict your opponent's card with the lowest Power with -2 Power on Reveal. Valentina (2 Cost, 3 Power), on Reveal, will be able to add a random card to your deck with a 6 Cost and reduce its Cost by 2 and -3 Power.

As for the new locations, Castle Zemo allows you to switch sides for the first card you play here. The Thunderbolts Tower, in turn, can provide all the cards in that location -2 Power after turn 5.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Marvel Snap on the App Store and on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes and visuals.