Marvel Snap Announces Limited-time Deadpool-themed Game Mode

Turn your enemies onto chimichangas to earn rewards

Play Deadpool's Diner mode and turn opponents into chimichangas

Alliances are coming to the game at the end of July

Draft mode is a classic card game-like mode currently in the early prototype stages

Marvel Snap showed off its development roadmap at IGN Live over the weekend, announcing upcoming content and updates. Among the content announced was the upcoming Deadpool-themed July Season, as well as new Alliance features.

Deadpool will be taking over Marvel Snap in July, and events will be held celebrating the iconic comic character known for breaking the fourth wall. The new season will launch ahead of the theatrical release of Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine.

Throughout next month, you'll be able to visit Deadpool's Diner, a new game mode that features five snaps for each match. At Deadpool's Diner, you can wager Bubs to earn some sweet rewards, including a new Cassandra Nova card. In this limited-time game mode, you'll be able to turn your competitors into Deadpool’s favourite snack, chimichangas.

Marvel Snap will soon be introducing Alliances. Formerly called Clans, Alliances will make their debut on July 30th. Join an alliance to complete Bounties, chat with other members, and earn prizes. You’ll earn your alliance rewards at the end of each week. More features will be added to alliances in the future, including Alliance Competitions.

Limited-time events called Leagues allow you to compete against 29 other players of similar skill levels to nab leaderboard prizes. There will also be an option to pay for Premium League access to earn even better rewards.

In addition to the aforementioned updates, a new game mode is being prototyped for the collectible card game. Draft mode promises to offer a classic card game mechanic; however, little else is known about it at this time.

Marvel Snap is a ccollectible card game featuring all your favourite Marvel characters. You'll build your 12-card deck and compete against other players in fast-paced, action-packed matches. To learn more about the game and keep up with all the latest news, follow Marvel Snap on Instagram or X (Twitter) or visit the game's official website.