Marvel Snap is soon to host one of its biggest tournaments ever, showcasing the talent of over 20 different content creators

Marvel Snap, the global success PvP card game based on the extremely famous superhero property, has announced a brand new tournament that will show off fan-favourite content creators from across the globe. Alongside the tournament, players will also be able to vote for their favourite creator, which will gain you various rewards!

Marvel Snap, for the unaware, is currently very likely the most popular card game out there. Without delving too far into the specifics of the game mechanics, this particular card collector introduces some of the most interesting and unique mechanics to be seen in a mobile card battler. Combined with being tied in with the most popular property in the world, it’s easy to see why it has blown up as it has.

Introducing MARVEL SNAP: #CONQUERORS! 20 creators. Infinity Conquest. Join us live on Twitch with @ACozyGamer & @DekksterGaming on August 1st! Vote for your favorite creator to receive 250 credits and a chance at a Spectrum Variant! ????https://t.co/lJjt2qVkIw pic.twitter.com/bNDlic4n2e — MARVEL SNAP (@MARVELSNAP) July 27, 2023

And that success is clear with the pure number of content creators that will be participating within this tournament: Marvel Snap: Conquerors. With a total of 20 different content creators and the chance for some rewards too, this is one of the bigger events that Marvel Snap has ever hosted thus far.

Those rewards you can gather are pretty straightforward - if you vote for a creator, you’ll have a chance to gain 250 credits off the bat. However, if your chosen creator wins this massive tournament, you’ll also receive a special Spectrum Variant card too!

Given the massive amount of content creators within this tournament, it’s difficult to list every single one in a single article, so I’d recommend heading over to the official website where you can both vote for your chosen creator and check out everyone participating.

Marvel Snap’s Conquerors tournament will be hosted on August 1st, so be sure to check out that link and get your votes in while you still can. In the meantime, you can check out Marvel Snap yourself for free at either of the links below this article!