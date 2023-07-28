Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent celebrates its first anniversary with the second chapter for the Bestower of All storyline

Square Enix has just announced that the mobile RPG Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent is celebrating its first anniversary with loads of events and rewards for players. Besides the various champions and login bonuses up for grabs, what players should look most forward to is the continuation of the highly anticipated Bestower of All storyline, whose first phase was completed in the previous update.

Chapter one of the Bestower of All storyline in Octopath Traveller reached a fitting conclusion as the Guardians of Light readied themselves for an attack on Cragspear. Chapter 2: Hill of the Dead continues right after these events as war seems inevitable. Players must go back to Valore with Bargello and the others in order to visit the grave of fallen friends, where a new gateway to hell has opened up.

An anniversary event is incomplete without new travellers and players can enjoy not one but three legendary masters who will be gracing the RPG. Octopath welcomes Herminia, Tytos, and Auguste, who will all be available through the Champions of Memories banner and Step Up Guide. Each has their own unique ability and will prove to be a fine addition to the squad.

In addition, the game also introduces Fortune’s Gameboard, a board game mode that offers a new challenge. Its difficulty is fully customizable, meaning players can tailor it to their liking, ensuring both beginners and veterans can enjoy it. Those taking on the more difficult ones may also be crowned the gameboard’s champion.

Meanwhile, a tonne of rewards will be available, including Sacred Seals and up to 888 Rubies being given away just for logging in. To top it off, Travellers Passes will also finally become available, giving access to exclusive services for a month.

Download Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent now for free.