Marvel Future Fight adds new Fantastic Four contents with the debut of Valeria and Franklin Richards

Marvel Future Fight, the top superhero game from Netmarble, is set to add two new members from Marvel's first family with the debut of Valeria and Franklin Richards. The superpowered children of Reed Richards and Susan Storm (Mister Fantastic and the Invisible Woman, in case ya didn't know) will debut alongside new costumes for their parents and a new multiverse saga.

Franklin and Valeria Richards (fun fact, do you know Dr Doom got to name Valeria after saving Susan Storm's life? Comics!) are, as we noted the children of Reed Richards and Susan Storm. Franklin boasts reality-warping abilities while Valeria is the self-professed smartest girl on the planet. And given what we see of them in the trailer above, both live up to their heavy-hitting nature from the comics.

Valeria (Modern) and Franklin (Modern) debut today alongside the new 'Fall of the Fantastic Four' outfits for Mister Fantastic and the Invisible Woman, who can now be upgraded to tier-four with Striker skills.

But that's not all! The new Multiverse Saga: Days of Doom lets these new characters show their chops in a host of newly added battle stages. And the new Emblem Collection lets you gather emblems for your favourite heroes and upgrade them even further.

