Marvel Contest of Champions brings characters from The Marvels as playable heroes

In celebration of the new Marvel Studios movie The Marvels, Kabam has updated its popular superhero fighting game, Marvel Contest of Champions, to welcome characters from the film. The three protagonists - Captain Marvel, Kamala Khan, and Photon - will join the game as playable heroes which can either be obtained for free or by completing a few quests.

The Marvels is a sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel, which introduced Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers to the MCU. She is joined by Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau (Photon), who got her powers during the WandaVision arc, and Captain Marvel’s biggest fan, Kamala Khan (Ms Marvel), played by Iman Vellani. The plot revolves around the three characters who end up switching places whenever they use their powers simultaneously because of quantum entanglement. Together, they must take on the new leader of the Kree, Dar-Benn, while also trying to figure out the teleportation.

In Marvel Contest of Champions, Kamala Khan will be available for free, and players can add her to their roster simply by logging into the game. As for Captain Marvel and Photon, only a few Solo Objectives need to be completed to unlock them. Once they’re also added, the entire cast of The Marvels can finally reunite in-game.

It’s a great time to jump into the game as they recently introduced their first original First Nations character, Chee’ilth. The title will complete a decade of service in 2024, so expect a massive celebration soon. Kabam is overhauling all their original launch characters, with Iron Man already receiving a brand-new look, animations, and never-before-seen abilities.

Get your hands on characters from The Marvels by downloading Marvel Contest of Champions on your preferred link below. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.