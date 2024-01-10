Marvel Contest of Champions will launch its Summoner’s Choice Champion vote on January 19th, with two new Champions coming soon

Kabam has announced a new update to ring in the new year within Marvel Contest of Champions, letting players experience its annual Summoner’s Choice Champion vote. Launching on January 19th, the event offers you the chance to pick which Champion you want as the Summoner’s Choice Champion of 2024.

In the latest update to Marvel Contest of Champions, you can take your pick from the scientist Swarm, the founder of "The Syndicate" The Beetle, the mutant Shriek, the villainous Ruby Thursday, the assassin Viper, the Spider Wasp Shathra, the Brotherhood bully Blob, and the superpowered Black Tarantula. You can cast your vote by earning ballots via Solo Objectives, or participate in the Social Wildcard to vote until the winner is announced on February 9th.

You can also expect to welcome two new Champions Bullseye and White Tiger to the fray, as well as experience new quests such as "Champions Of Fortune" and "Alliance Raids". Bullseye will be joining in on January 18th, while White Tiger will make a splash and debut on February 1st.

