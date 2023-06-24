Marvel Contest of Champions celebrates Pride and puts free 4-star characters up for grabs in latest update

Kabam is celebrating 250 playable characters within Marvel Contest of Champions, as well as joining in on all the festivities of Pride in collaboration with Marvel comic artist Jan Bazaldua. In particular, a custom wallpaper is featuring fan-favourite LGBTQ+ superheroes from the Marvel universe, which includes America Chavez, Valkyrie and more.

In the latest event for Marvel Contest of Champions, players can score 4-star Champions Hulkling and Wiccan for free simply by logging into the game as part of the festivities. According to the V40.0 release notes, players can also look forward to the Event Quest - Strike Fear as well as the Attack Of The Spider-Bots. Here, players can enter the Metal Infestation Side-Quest and do their best to collect as many Bots as they can. These, in turn, can be brought to the Spider-Exchange Store to redeem in-game goodies as a reward.

There are other bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements as well, which you can learn more about in the official release notes. As for the playable characters, why not check out our Marvel Contest of Champions tier list to find out which ones you should add to your roster?

In the meantime, if you are eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can do so by downloading Marvel Contest of Champions on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments as well, join the community of followers on Twitter for more juicy details, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above. The video puts Pride Day front and centre and celebrates "love, diversity, and inclusivity in all its beautiful forms."