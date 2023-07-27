MapleStory M celebrates 5th anniversary with new class Kanna and plenty of limited-time events

Nexon is celebrating the 5th anniversary of MapleStory M, letting players join in on all the festivities of the season with limited-time events and a new job. In particular, players will be able to take on the role of Kanna the Spirit Walker, as she unleashes her powerful spirit abilities to rescue Princess Sakuno.

In the latest update for MapleStory M, you can look forward to celebrating the game's 5th anniversary by taking part in the Legendary Sages event. Here, you can score powerful buffs and Event Coins by clearing fun mini-games. The Mega Burning Plus Event, on the other hand, lets you pick a character that can obtain an extra two levels each time they level up from Lv. 1-140.

Additionally, the Maple M Burning Event will put Kanna characters front and centre as they can nab an extra level with every level up as well from Lv. 140-198. Then, you can also acquire extra rewards in the Kanna Growth Mission along with extra EXP in the Grow With Kanna event.

