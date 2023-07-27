Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery launches massive Beyond Hogwarts update where you can experience adult life in the wizarding world

Jam City has announced a magical new update for Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, letting players get their hands on a massive game expansion titled "Beyond Hogwarts". As the biggest expansion in the game since it was launched five years ago, the update to the narrative-driven mobile RPG offers a new interactive storyline that's canon - something you can expect from an officially licensed game by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

In the latest expansion for Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, you can look forward to a new adventure that's never-before-seen as set in "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone". You'll experience a fresh tale that takes place on July 31st, 1991 in Diagon Alley. Here, Harry will be making his way to Ollivanders, and you'll come across both fresh and familiar faces along the way. "Beyond Hogwarts" will be available once you clear Year 7 (grab more narrative adventure games on mobile while you're at it!)

Join Bonnie Wright and Evanna Lynch for a sneak peek at Beyond Hogwarts - the massive expansion coming to Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery on July 27th!https://t.co/9uhnxbD9Ef pic.twitter.com/7x5hODSHA8 — Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery (@HogwartsMystery) July 13, 2023

"With Beyond Hogwarts, the Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery team is trailblazing the limits of mobile game experiences in this AAA game expansion that adds new adventures, and unlocks new timelines and perspectives from within the Wizarding World," says Bryan Shaw, General Manager at Jam City. "Beyond Hogwarts delivers on the core fantasy of stories fans have been enjoying for decades, and will enthrall both fans who have enjoyed visiting the Wizarding World through Harry Potter books and movies and our current players who have crafted their own immersive stories in Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery."

Additionally, there will be more than 15 new environments and over 25 new chapters in Volume 1 to discover, as well as the ability to Age Up with a new character look. You can try your hand at 3 new career paths (Auror, Healer or Magizoologist), and experience what it's like to go adulting as you decorate your own Flat and more.

There are tons of other new features to discover, so if you're keen on joining in, you can download Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery at either of the links below!