MangaRPG tasks you with saving the world from the Dominion across a vibrant fantasy RPG

Save the world with Affil Gamer's latest online RPG

Begin your journey from humble beginnings and assemble a squad of heroes around you

Take a break from the main campaign with a wide variety of thrilling side quests

Set off on an epic quest to save the world with MangaRPG, Affil Gamer's latest online title where you can collect colourful characters across an even more colourful fantasy world. Typical of the genre, you'll start your journey from humble beginnings on a mission to keep your village safe from the nefarious Dominion. With your best friend Matsu by your side and your keen determination intact, you'll embark on an unforgettable adventure - and maybe even discover more about yourself along the way.

In MangaRPG, you can look forward to building your squad from the Tavern's gacha pool. Once you've beefed up your roster of heroes, you can try your hand at the daily battles outside of the main quest to challenge those who dare to stand in your way. Of course, you'll be rewarded handsomely for your efforts with valuable loot to help you upgrade your characters and gear them up to fight the good fight.

Extra curriculars include the Labyrinth, where you can put your combat prowess to the test across different challenges every day in exchange for some handy in-game goodies. You can also take a quick breather from the main campaign with a variety of side quests just in case you're looking to spice up the gameplay.

If all that sounds fab to you, you can head on over to MangaRPG's official website to stay updated on all the latest developments.