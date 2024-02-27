Magic Jigsaw Puzzles gets a fairytale makeover with new Tell a Fairy Tale Day-themed pack

Solve puzzles featuring Mary Poppins and The Little Prince.

Magic Jigsaw Puzzles is adding a new pack for Tell A Fairy Tale Day

The pack features images from The Beauty and the Beast and other fairytales

In April, the game will receive a new literary-themed pack for World Book Day

Popular mobile puzzler Magic Jigsaw Puzzles is getting some fairytale flair. ZiMAD, the developer, has announced the addition of a new special pack dedicated to Tell a Fairy Tale Day. This new pack of puzzles includes images of iconic scenes from famed literary works such as Mary Poppins, The Little Prince, Beauty and the Beast and The Wizard of the Emerald City.

Magic Jigsaw Puzzles is, as the name suggests, a mobile puzzle game in which you put together jigsaw puzzles. The game boasts a puzzle gallery that is updated daily and features more than 40,000 puzzles with high-definition images. The game allows you to create your own puzzles, which you can share with your friends.

The game features six difficulty levels with puzzles of up to 1200 pieces. You can preview the finished puzzle to aid you in solving it and rotate it to view it from different angles. Additionally, you can participate in weekly tournaments where you’ll compete against your friends.

Through the new Tell Me A Tale pack, Magic Jigsaw Puzzles aims to bring players together through the power of storytelling as they unravel the lore behind everything from Red Riding Hood’s Forest to far-off enchanted kingdoms.

On April 22, Magic Jigsaw Puzzles will expand its collection of literary-themed puzzles to celebrate World Book Day. The World Book Day pack will add puzzles featuring characters from classic literature such as Sherlock Holmes, Pride and Prejudice, The Great Gatsby and Moby Dick. Through the upcoming puzzle pack, ZiMAD aims to remind you of the joy that reading can bring and emphasize the importance of preserving literary heritage for future generations.

Magic Jigsaw Puzzles is out now on Google Play and the App Store. The game is also available via the Amazon Kindle store and Microsoft. To learn more and stay up to date on all the latest Magic Jigsaw Puzzles news, check out the game's official website or follow it on Instagram or Facebook.

