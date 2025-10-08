Magic Jigsaw Puzzles introduces Cut the Rope's iconic Om Nom in new collaboration

Take a bite out of a jigsaw

Magic Jigsaw Puzzles is teaming up with mobile classic Cut the Rope

You'll be able to play through a new series of puzzles featuring iconic critter Om Nom

The collaboration is set to run through the end of the year with new sets in fall and winter

It's been a big week for little Om Nom, what with the cute critter that serves as the mascot for Cut the Rope getting his own new virtual pet release. But it doesn't stop there, because Om Nom is set to come to Magic Jigsaw Puzzles in a new collaboration too!

Set to run through to the end of the year, this collaboration will see the introduction of limited-time puzzles featuring the familiar green face. It kicks off with two themed collections in the form of Om Nom Adventures and Happy B-Day, Om Nom. And if that's not enough, there's more set to arrive throughout fall and winter.

Rather surprisingly, the folks at ZeptoLab address the nature of the collaboration themselves. In the announcement, they noted Om Nom's status as a bit of a mobile gaming icon, something I think we'd all say is true. Especially for younger readers like me who spent many an hour as kids getting our grubby mitts on the display iPads in the Apple Store.

Putting the pieces together

I think it's also fair to say that Magic Jigsaw Puzzles and Cut the Rope have more than a bit of crossover. Both are the kind of casual puzzler that's popular with older audiences and those looking for some no-frills, relaxing fun.

At the same time, for those of us who're more than a bit nostalgic about the old days of mobile gaming, I'm sure this is a good reason to think about hopping in and taking a look.

But if you're a devout puzzle gamer, this may be little more than an appetiser for you. In which case if you want to add even more to your plate, why not come and take a look at our list of the best puzzle games on iOS?