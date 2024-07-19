Magic Jigsaw Puzzles partners with wildlife organization Dots.echo on new puzzle packs

Proceeds from the puzzle packs will go towards preserving 130,000 square feet of wildlife habitat

Magic Jigsaw Puzzles is partnering with Dots.eco on wildlife-themed puzzle packs

Each pack comes with facts about an animal

Mobile game developer ZiMAD is partnering with Dots.eco, an organization that aims to protect and preserve the environment through collaborations. Beginning today, new puzzle sets featuring wildlife are available in the developer's biggest title, Magic Jigsaw Puzzles.

The developer promises that all proceeds from the new animal-themed puzzle packs will go towards protecting 130,000 square feet of wildlife habitat. Each of these special puzzle packs also comes with a couple of intriguing facts about a specific animal. By providing these facts, the developer hopes to increase awareness of species that require help and protection.

Through this new collaboration, you can help protect animals simply by putting puzzles together. Earn specific in-game rewards to help preserve acres of land that will one day house wildlife such as lions or elephants. As you solve the collaboration puzzle packs, you'll also learn more about how you can make an impact on environmental preservation in your everyday life.

Dots.eco is an environmental organization and rewards platform that takes casual everyday actions and transforms them to make a positive impact on our planet. Already, the organization has planted 882,402 trees across 40 countries, saved over 600,000 sea turtles, and removed 719,757 pounds of plastic from the ocean, among other achievements. Through the partnership, ZiMAD hopes to bring attention to overlooked environmental issues while making a positive impact.

Magic Jigsaw Puzzles is a casual puzzle game in which you assemble virtual jigsaw puzzles, each featuring breathtaking graphics. With a new puzzle added daily, you’ll enjoy the calming challenge of putting together puzzles of up to 1200 pieces.

You can even create new puzzles from your own images. Magic Jigsaw Puzzles is available now on the App Store and Google Play. To learn more about this mobile puzzle game, check out the official website or follow it on Facebook.